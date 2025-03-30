I’ve fallen into a very funny routine this past week. We officially moved apartments mid-week, but we’re caught in one of those unfortunate situations where we’re still paying rent on our old place for a few weeks longer. So, to make the most of having two apartments a block away from each other, I made the decision to keep most of my kitchenware and all of our food in the old apartment until we absolutely have to get out. Every morning I wake up, have coffee in the new place, then walk over to the old place, make breakfast, and settle in for a day of computer work, recipe testing, and whatever else the day brings. I’ve been calling the old space my “studio,” and it’s slightly ridiculous but also brings me so much joy.

So, live from my "studio,” here are your week’s Gentle Pleasures, or two great breakfasts I’ve been into lately (anyone who’s been here for awhile knows how much stock I put into breakfast.)

My deliciously lacy and crisp buckwheat/cornmeal/spelt/AP flour pancakes :)

An easy ratio for whole-grain pancakes

Are you familiar with Have Your Cake, a fantastic gluten-free baking Substack by

of Tartine Bakery fame? It’s one of the food and drink Substacks I pay for, and it’s worth every cent, even though I’m not even gluten-free. Liz has a knack for knowing what people want to cook and eat, and her recipes are smart and thoughtful. Her recent newsletter on

caught my eye, and I was inspired to make my own (glutinous) take on multigrain pancakes, which was just as well because I was running short on AP flour anyway. Try whole grain-ifying your favorite pancake recipe with this simple ratio:

That’s it! I made the beauties above with a mix of 75% AP flour, and the other 25% was a mix of whole spelt and buckwheat flours and some cornmeal. Studded with frozen blueberries, they were so delicious: lacy, crisp, subtly earthy and corn-y and nutty from the multitude of non-white flours but still very much capital-P Pancakes. Also, lol, the griddle in the photo came with the stove in our old apartment and it’s such a classic me move to not EVER use it until our very last week in the apartment. I also used it to griddle off a batch of naan earlier this week and it worked a charm. Go figure!

A lazy breakfast hash

Hash is an underrated breakfast, but in my opinion it’s an efficient and delicious way to combine awkwardly small quantities of vegetables at the end of the week, like a quarter of a bell pepper, half a raw sweet potato, or a mini crown of broccoli. Which is exactly what I did this weekend, seasoned with shakshuka-esque flavorings like harissa, cumin, and garlic.

My favorite way to eat hash is with a poached egg or two on top, but if I’m not in the mood to poach eggs, I simply scooch all the cooked and seasoned veggies to the edges of the skillet, drizzle some oil into the middle of the pan, and crack in a few eggs to fry up in the oil. I’ll usually cover the eggs as they cook for a little steam-fry effect that also ensures there are no gloopy translucent bits of egg white leftover.

Harissa Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Makes 2-3 servings

This is an inherently flexible recipe: Use any root vegetable (or a mix!) in place of the sweet potatoes, cauliflower instead of broccoli, or toss in some baby spinach.

Ingredients

Extra-virgin olive oil

Half a medium sweet potato, diced

1 small onion, diced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Two big handfuls of chopped broccoli florets

1/2 small bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. sweet paprika

1 Tbsp. harissa (I love the Spicy Harissa from Zwïta Foods)

4 large eggs

Finely chopped herbs (such as parsley or cilantro) and feta or other crumbly cheese or a dollop of yogurt, for serving

Warm pita or sourdough toast, for serving

Heat a glug of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, then add the sweet potato and onion; season with salt and pepper. Cover with a lid and let the vegetables cook until sweet potatoes are nearly tender, about 5-6 minutes. Uncover and add the broccoli, bell pepper, and garlic; season with more salt and pepper. Cover again and cook until broccoli is bright green and crisp-tender, 2-3 minutes. Uncover and add the cumin, paprika, harissa, and a splash of water to help the harissa mix into the veggies. Scooch the seasoned vegetables to the edges of the pan, drizzle some more oil into the newly cleared center, then crack in the eggs and cover. Cook until whites are set but yolks are still runny, about 1-2 minutes. Top with herbs and cheese and serve with warm pita or sourdough toast.

Finally, a reminder that

and I will be in conversation at Rizzoli Bookstore in NYC this Tuesday from 6-8 pm to celebrate her new cookbook

! Come hang, it’ll be a good time. Event details

.

Have a great week!

-Chaey

Hi! I’m so glad you’re here. It would mean the world to me if you clicked on the ❤️ button at the bottom of this post; it really helps spread the word about Gentle Foods. Better yet: recommend my newsletter to a friend you think would enjoy reading.

Share Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey