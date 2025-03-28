Hello, happy Friday! No newsletter yesterday because we had to take a full day to physically recover/play catch-up after moving on Wednesday. (I will observe that moving, much like writing, never seems to get easier no matter how much you do it. I have been metaphorically kicking and screaming all the way down.) New kitchen pics coming soon.

While I won’t miss the ugly kitchen cabinets and reflective black countertop (shudder) in the old place, I will miss the large kitchen island, which offered a ton of prep space and a place to pull up a stool to eat, work, or read. We actually took our counter stools with us to the new place, which doesn’t have an island, because we love them so much and weren’t ready to part ways with them just yet (I believe we bought them through a third-party seller but the link to the stools is here.) And after less than two full days in the new place, it’s become abundantly clear we do need some kind of freestanding kitchen island here, too, so I’m firing up the old Pinterest board as I trawl the internet looking for inspo.