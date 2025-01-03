An important housekeeping note: Today’s newsletter is free to all; you will not be charged if you had a paid subscription when I went on hiatus in July. Paid subscriptions will remain OFF as I slowly regain a regular publishing cadence, and I will give you ample notice before I turn paid subscriptions back on again, likely around the beginning of 2025. Any questions, shoot me an email at gentlefoods@substack.com.

Hello, and happy new year! Let us be glad, let us be grateful to leave behind the dumpster fire that was 2024 (is it just me and everyone I know, or did you also seemingly go through it this past year?)

During the last few days of 2024, my friend and colleague Cadence Dubus and I put out an AMA on Instagram stories soliciting your questions, anxieties, and general thoughts about how you want to approach food and bodies in 2025 (in: more grace, abundance, generosity, compassion. out: literally everything else!). Today, you can listen to us discuss your questions on Cadence's Busy Body podcast. In the episode, we share some of our favorite questions from you and talk about topics such as the myth of "balanced eating," food-specific fear mongering (seed oils, anyone?), and how to handle other peoples' diet talk when you're simply not about that.

Cadence and I co-host an annual seven-week anti-diet coaching program called Nourish Yourself, which is going to run in March this year. If you like what you hear us talk about on the podcast, these are the kinds of things we talk about extensively in Nourish Yourself, with the aim of equipping you with the confidence and information you need to empower yourself around food and figure out what works for your unique body. Our winter 2025 course starts in March and enrollment opens in February—you can sign up for the waitlist here to be notified.

Wishing you all the very best start to 2025, and more here soon!

Chaey

