I had one of those weeks where each day felt like I was either in an all-out sprint (like the night I catered a dinner for 25—more on that below) or having a good old-fashioned rot day recovering from said sprint. Weeks like this really throw me off my normal cooking routine, and when this happens I really struggle to accept the fact that these are not the weeks to hold myself to my usual cooking standards, because these are not typical weeks. I also have a hard time not falling into a state of all-or-nothing thinking. Historically, I’d rather throw in the towel (on weeks like this, that has meant relying on an inordinate amount of takeout) than try to make smaller, different decisions that offer scaffolding during these chaotic weeks. A small choice I made this week in anticipation of having very limited time or energy to cook was to cook an extra cup of rice when I made a pot to go with dinner at the beginning of the week. It was a small thing, but having that cooked rice in the fridge at the ready to round out other odds and ends into full meals actually made a huge difference. Do you have go-to strategies for cooking and eating when you know you have a crazy week ahead? I would love to hear about them in the comments.

Okay, let’s get into this week’s gentle pleasures.

A kitchen chat with Caroline Chambers

Ever since I read this viral interview with

on

, I’ve thought of Caro as something of a Substack genius. And the data doesn’t lie: Caro is the creator of the number-one food and drink Substack,

, which has a simple but deeply compelling promise for busy cooks everywhere: “one ridiculously impressive complete-meal recipe delivered to your inbox every saturday morning that dirties minimal dishes and requires under an hour of time.” Who wouldn’t want that?

Anyway, I’m thrilled that Caro continues to grow her newsletter offerings. She recently invited me to do a Kitchen Chat, a fun new interview series where we shoot the shit as if we’re hanging out in each others’ kitchens, drink in hand. Click through to read about what I cook when I don’t feel like cooking, the piece of advice I’ll never forget, and the pantry staple I always have on hand, which Caro called an “extremely hot tip.” Thanks for having me, Caro!

The vegetarian cookbook I’ll be using all spring

It’s rare that I flip through a cookbook and find myself wanting to make every single recipe, so when a book like Dinner: 120 Vegan and Vegetarian Recipes for the Most Important Meal of the Day crosses my desk, I tell everyone I know for weeks on end to get themselves a copy. I shouldn’t be a bit surprised, though: Meera’s book Fresh India has top-shelf honors in my kitchen, and I cook from it constantly. So it was a total honor to prepare a smattering of dishes from the book for a private dinner in Meera’s honor. In classic me fashion, I took zero photos, BUT I did take exactly one video, of the giant, bubbling pan of baked butter paneer, which was the runaway hit of the night:

Fortunately, others in attendance did take photos, like this one of me eating a giant bowl of chocolate mousse (thank you, Klancy!):

This is my purest essence

I am really excited for this week’s newsletter for paid subscribers, where I’ll be sharing a lovely and moving interview with Meera plus a recipe for one of the crowd-favorite hits from the dinner. That’s coming to your inbox Thursday.

A niche (but useful) kitchen hack

This one is for my fellow cooks who hate touching sticky stuff, oily stuff, clumpy/sludgy stuff, etc. One of the dishes I prepared for Meera’s dinner was tofu nuggets: oven-baked, crunchy-crispy, golden brown nuggs of extra-firm tofu dipped in seasoned batter, dredged in crushed potato chips, then baked and tossed with, essentially, gochujang ketchup. So good (the recipe is in her cookbook). While preparing dozens and dozens of the breaded nuggs for the party, I invented (if I may be so bold) a new way to dredge and bread that greatly minimized the clumpy chunks of batter and chip crumbs that caked onto my fingers, a cooking pet peeve of mine that’s right up there with the feeling of touching oil with my bare hands (I can’t explain why, but it’s giving nails on a chalkboard).

My elite tofu nugg breading setup

Okay, so my setup was this: I stirred together the wet mix, a seasoned cornstarch batter, and used my small perforated Kunz spoon from my old line cook days (the small version of this) to batter each tofu nugg, lifting it up out of the bowl and letting the excess batter fall through the spoon’s perforations. (You could use any sort of slotted spoon for this.) At this point I AM NOT TOUCHING THE BATTER AT ALL, AND I AM ELATED. Then, I set up my separate bowl of finely crushed potato chips (the “breadcrumb”) with this Oxo mini strainer, which I used to scootch and roll the battered tofu nuggs in the crumbs. I only touched the tofu nuggs once they were completely surrounded on all sides with chip crumbs. The whole process was remarkably faster, cleaner, and much less messy than my usual batter-n-dredge routine. Am I…a genius?

That’s all for now. I will be watching the 90-minute White Lotus finale along with everyone else, and I will be back with a new newsletter on Thursday.

-Chaey

