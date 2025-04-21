Before I worked as a line cook, I always wondered how the roasted carrot dishes I ordered at restaurants tasted so much better than the shrivelly, blah carrots I made at home. And in the restaurant’s basement prep kitchen, I learned the answer, or at least one of the answers: the Combi. Every morning during carrot season in the late spring and early summer, we’d cook enormous trays of carrots in the “Combi,” the combination convection-and-steam oven you’ll find in many professional kitchens. The Combi could inject the oven with a little steam as the carrots roasted, creating a steam room environment where the carrots would roast and caramelize while still staying incredibly tender and custardy inside. That experience left me with an entirely new appreciation for the humble carrot.

Fortunately, it’s very easy to recreate the steam-roasting effect of a Combi at home. The trick is to roast your vegetables in stages: first, tossed in oil and seasoned with salt/pepper/spices and tucked into a foil-covered baking dish with a little water added to create that steam effect. Once the vegetables are well on their way to tender, remove the foil and continue roasting, uncovered, to get a little caramelization and color on them. This method works wonderfully with carrots from all walks, from giant horse carrots to multicolored bunches from the farmers’ market. But it’s extra special when you use true baby carrots, which become sweet and meaty after a spin in the oven. Young carrot season is around the corner here in the Northeast, so keep this technique in your pocket and give it a try.

Steam-roasted carrots are also meal-prep stalwarts: They hold up extremely well in the fridge and are a useful way to add flavor, texture, heft, and nutrients to any assortment of simple lunches (see below for details on a roasted carrot and chickpea salad I made last week).

A formula that can’t steer you wrong: roasted carrots, carb (bean or grain), nut and/or cheese, dried fruit, herbs, and a big squeeze of lemon

Here’s the method:

Steam-Roasted Spiced Carrots

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Scrub 1 1/2 pounds baby carrots (no need to peel) and pat dry with a clean towel. Transfer the carrots to a large bowl and add 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 3 finely grated garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/2 teaspoon mild chili flakes, and several grinds of black pepper; season generously with salt. With clean hands, toss the carrots to evenly coat them in the spice mixture. Arrange the spiced carrots in a baking dish (like a 9-by-13-inch lasagna pan) in a single layer, making sure to scrape in all of the spice mix. Pour in 1/4 cup of water, tightly cover the dish with aluminum foil, and roast for 25 minutes. Carefully uncover and continue to roast another 20 minutes or so, until the carrots are nicely browned all over and a tester or small knife easily pierces through the largest carrot. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon directly into the baking dish and give the carrots a stir in the juice to loosen any yummy browned bits of spice mix from the dish.

Your carrots are now ready to be anointed with salted yogurt, tossed with cooked grains or lentils, or served as a side to roast chicken. To make the salad pictured above, I sliced the cooked carrots into two-inch pieces and tossed them in a large bowl with a 15-ounce can of drained chickpeas, a handful of pitted and chopped Medjool dates, a handful of chopped dill, a sprinkle of chopped roasted pistachios, and more lemon juice, good olive oil, pepper, and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. A simple, nourishing, satisfying meal alive with all kinds of good flavors and textures.

That's all for today!

-Chaey

