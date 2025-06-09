Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey

Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Maltby's avatar
Anna Maltby
7d

I love this sooo much! I recently realized it had been ages since we've had anyone over for dinner and I really miss it — this is such a fun way to make that happen. ALSO my favorite-ever meal I've cooked for my extended family was a Spanish tapas feast, but it literally took the entire day to prepare: I love the idea of kind of assigning the dishes out as a potluck plan!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Christina Chaey and others
Bette's avatar
Bette
7d

I really like the idea of a semi-structured potluck. I'm reminded of my last one, where I asked people to bring vegetarian sides. Someone brought smoked fish. Um, hello? Next time, I think I'll either nicely assign dishes, or ask ahead of time what people are bringing. It can get to be a pain when some guests are on a restricted diet (my husband: celiac disease) so having a medley of options where people can just pick and choose is really ideal. Yum!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christina Chaey
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Youngsun Christina Chaey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture