Since 2014, a core group of my best friends has taken turns hosting “Chopped,” a very amateur, very fun, very chaotic at-home version of the popular cooking competition, though from what I understand our version has little in common with the TV show. (In fact, none of the main hosts had ever even seen an episode of the show until recently, oops.)

“Chopped” has become a beloved staple of our shared lives, withstanding fair-weather friendships, exes, and various apartment moves. It inevitably makes an appearance every few months or even years when, after a long hiatus, someone will inevitably ask, “Should we do another ‘Chopped’?” The answer is always yes.

No matter who hosts, certain things are always the same from round to round: