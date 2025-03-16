Hi! Did you catch my extremely fun Substack Live conversation with

of

earlier this week? I had the best time talking to Jenny about how we use food to take care of ourselves and others, the spring cooking we’re looking forward to, and. If you missed it, you can

over on DALS. And welcome to all the new subscribers who have found your way here from our chat! This is the new free Sunday edition of Gentle Foods, where I’ll be sharing recommendations, recipe ideas, and links to things I’m currently excited about. So let’s dive in, yes?

A Birthday Cake With a Wow-Factor Ingredient

I recently made the Bon Appétit Chocolate Sheet Cake With Brown Butter Frosting, developed by friend and mad baking genius Shilpa Uskokovic, for my friend Shanika’s birthday. It was such a hit that everyone was trying to take a piece home with them at the end of the night (and only a few succeeded). The no-mixer cake batter comes together quicker than it takes your oven to preheat and is satisfyingly, deeply chocolatey and moist (I’ve recently been using the incredible high-fat D23ZR dutched cocoa powder from deZaan for all of my chocolate-based baking needs; it also makes excellent brownies). But—unsurprisingly—the brown butter frosting steals the show. You make a simple buttercream (softened butter and powdered sugar), but add cooled browned butter that’s cooked with some dry milk powder that, when toasted until golden brown, amplifies the nutty, caramel-like flavors that give brown butter its signature wow-factor flavor. I found that the recipe as written made quite a bit more frosting than I wanted (it actually made enough to frost a whole other 9-inch cake), so you might consider halving the recipe. Or maybe not, if you’re prone to taking “tastes” straight from the mixing bowl, like me.

Bad photo, amazing storage solution

Calling Your Best Kitchen Storage Solutions

Some news: Hunzi and I are moving! Well…we’re moving around the corner from our current apartment, which hardly feels like moving, but still requires packing up every single thing we own. Our new apartment is slightly smaller than our current place, so I’m trying to be ruthless with the Kondo’ing. For example, I’m getting rid of a good 40 percent of my beloved jar collection—which, if you know me and how much I love a good jar, you know is the definition of ruthless! (Also if you’re a friend based in Brooklyn and you want to claim said jars, hit me up lol.) The new kitchen is a total dream (marble countertops? In a rental? That is groundbreaking), and I already have a kitchen storage and organization wishlist that includes half of the Yamazaki Home website; I’ll share pics once we’re officially moved in. In the meantime, I’d love to know: What are your favorite kitchen storage solutions you’ve bought over the years, and how do you make use of them? One of the best things I bought for our current kitchen were two of these inexpensive lazy Susans with non-skid rubber bottoms, which I use to store my most-used spices in the cabinet above my stove. They make it so easy to quickly access my spices, are easy to clean, and have held up very well over the last four years. I also love the lightweight wooden tray I keep by my stovetop that holds my salt cellar, pepper mill, and oils (I can’t remember where I got mine, but here’s a similar one). For me, these objects and their purposes in my kitchen spark joy. I would love to know yours—especially if they include non-ugly utensil organizers!

Leave a comment

Spicy green sauce spooned over slow-roasted salmon, eaten with custardy fried plantains and a bright slaw

A Spicy Green Sauce to Carry You Into Spring

I made what will likely (hopefully?) be one of the last braises of the season for me, the Braised Eggplant and Lamb with Yogurt and Spiced Green Sauce from Six Seasons, my most-recommended cookbook of all time. The Spiced Green Sauce, a play on the herb-packed Yemenite condiment known as zhug that’s popular all over the Middle East, has been giving new life to old standbys this week, like roast salmon and poached eggs. The combination of spicy, fresh heat from lots of serrano chiles and the brightness of cilantro and parsley is everything I’d like to eat from now until asparagus season. I like my zhug extra spicy and extra garlicky—this recipe (gift link) from Gabrielle Hamilton fits the bill, though I would make it in a food processor.

That’s all for now! I’m trying something new with this series, and I hope you enjoy following along as it evolves. Paid subscribers will be getting a new recipe (sneak peek: tofu, but make it light and spring!) on Thursday.

Have a great week!

Chaey

Hi! I’m so glad you’re here. It would mean the world to me if you clicked on the ❤️ button at the bottom of this post; it helps spread the word about Gentle Foods. Better yet: recommend my newsletter to a friend you think would enjoy reading.

Share Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey