Two housekeeping notes: Today’s newsletter is free to all; you will not be charged if you had a paid subscription when I went on hiatus in July. Paid subscriptions will remain OFF as I slowly regain a regular publishing cadence, and I will give you ample notice before I turn paid subscriptions back on again, likely around the beginning of 2025. Any questions, shoot me an email at gentlefoods@substack.com.

Second: Nourish Yourself, the anti-diet coaching program I co-host with Brooklyn Strength, starts on March 10! This seven-week course is all about equipping you with the confidence and information you need to empower yourself around food and figure out what works for your unique body, and includes live group coaching calls, a live cooking class with me, and much more. Enrollment opens February 24; sign up for the waitlist here to be notified and listen to a recent podcast we recorded to get a feel for what you can expect in the course.

Last weekend, hundreds(!!) of you came out to a very cute event in Brooklyn that I co-hosted with Graza olive oil to celebrate the publication of THE SOUPLET, a mini cookbook-style zine I created in collaboration with the brand to celebrate my all-time favorite food: soup! The event was so sweet and special. We served quarts and quarts of Snow-Day Roasted Tomato Soup, a recipe from the souplet (shared below) and LOTS of grilled cheese. We gave out 100 adorable limited-edition tomato tote bags featuring some of the incredible artwork featured in the zine. And, of course, we handed out hundreds of copies of the Souplet. Thank you to everyone who came out, stood in the cold, and warmed up with us—I don’t do a ton of live events, so I find each one to be such a special to connect with people.

Some pics from the event, shot by the lovely Casey Elkin:

Photos by Casey Elkin courtesy of Graza

I’m so proud to share the Souplet, which features five soup recipes, a guide to making your own stock, and a few bonus recipes (for a handful of variations of croutons, and an herb-packed salsa verde). It made me nostalgic for my days working in print magazines, and it was meaningful to create these physical objects that can be shared with people in the real world during a time when, more than ever, we all need to be out there touching some fucking grass.

If you missed it and you’re trying to snag your own copy of the Souplet, here are some ways to do so:

Order anything on Graza’s website and they’ll automatically include a free copy of the souplet with your order (while supplies last)

Rumor is there are a bunch of stores all around the country that should have copies of the souplet in stock. If you want to locate a participating store near you, send me a message and I’ll hook you up with the info

Or if you’re just trying to beat the slushy snow blues (the vibes in NYC are currently very grey), make your own Snow-Day Roasted Tomato Soup at home. I love this recipe because it’s the kind of thing I can make without having to make a trip to the store, relying on pantry staples like canned whole peeled tomatoes (I love Bianco DiNapoli), garlic and onions, butter and oil, and a couple of fragrant spices like fennel seeds and crushed red pepper flakes that you can absolutely substitute or skip if you don’t have them. The one thing you really don’t want to skip is the plop of cooling dairy on top, whether that’s sour cream, yogurt, or crème fraîche.

Graza also has my recipe for Lemony Chicken Soup with Tiny Pasta and Spinach, another soup from the zine, up on their website. It’s comforting yet bright from lots of lemon juice that gives it Greek avgolemono vibes, and the pasta cooks directly in the soup, adding starchy body and saving you one extra pot to wash.

My cookbook manuscript is due in a week (ahhhhh), so you’ll hear more from me here soon! Until then, returning back to my home: Google docs. -Chaey

Made the other day and topped with sour cream, black pepper, homemade croutons, Graza Drizzle, and the biggest beans you’ve ever seen (Rancho Gordo royal coronas)

Snow-Day Roasted Tomato Soup

3-4 servings

I dreamt up this pantry-forward take on tomato soup for snowy winter days when an overload of coziness kills all motivation to go to the store for provisions. Like any good pantry recipe, this one is very forgiving: Use shallots instead of onions, add some chopped carrot, omit the fennel seeds, finish the soup with a splash of milk or cream if you don’t have butter. It will all be good. The one thing you can’t substitute or skimp on is good-quality canned tomatoes (Bianco DiNapoli brand or any San Marzanos are my favorite). Slow-roasting the tomatoes with lots of garlic and olive oil concentrates their flavor, adding incredible depth to this ultimate comfort classic (it’s also a great method for any kind of pasta or pizza sauce). Eat with grilled cheese or top with toasty homemade croutons.



Ingredients

1 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes

8 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil (such as Graza Sizzle), plus more for serving

Fine sea salt

Big pinch of granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp. fennel seeds

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Freshly ground black pepper

3½ cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth or water

Crème fraîche, sour cream, or plain whole milk yogurt (for serving)

Small handful of fresh basil leaves (optional; for serving)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 425° F. Place the tomatoes and their juices in a baking dish and squish the tomatoes with your hands to crush. Scatter the garlic cloves over and drizzle with ¼ cup oil; sprinkle with ½ tsp. salt and the sugar. Roast, stirring once or twice, until the garlic is very soft and tomatoes are jammy, 35-40 minutes. Use a potato masher or fork to coarsely mash the garlic into the tomatoes. Fish out and discard any big pieces of tomato skin or stem.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, season with salt, and cook, stirring, until onion starts to soften but not brown, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until onions are collapsed and very tender but not browned, 20-25 minutes, stirring once or twice and reducing heat as needed if any browning occurs. Uncover, increase heat to medium, and add the fennel seeds, red pepper flakes, and a few grinds of pepper. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the roasted tomatoes and the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld, 15-20 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Working in batches and filling the blender no more than halfway, purée soup in a blender with the steam lid vented until very smooth. Transfer the blended soup to a large bowl as you work. (Alternatively, you can use an immersion blender to purée the soup directly in the pot, but it won’t be as super-silky smooth.)

Pour the blended soup back into the pot and return to a simmer. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into bowls and swirl in a spoonful of your desired dairy. Top with a drizzle of oil, some basil (if using), and more pepper, if desired. Best served with crunchy croutons or a gooey grilled cheese.

Do ahead: Soup can be made 4 days ahead. Let cool; cover and chill.