I took a break from the newsletter last week because 1) I was working overtime to submit a big first chunk of my cookbook(!) and 2) I had 48 hours of food poisoning (the fever and fatigue kind, not the barf and diarrhea kind—somehow can’t decide which is worse). I apologize for the interruption in the #content, but I am back now.

Being deep in book mode has forced me to crystallize a lot of the core beliefs I’m trying to convey within its pages. Recently, I’ve been thinking about the idea of good days and bad days as they pertain to one’s mental health and life in the kitchen. I wrote this down in my notebook recently:

“On your good days, you want to set yourself up for the bad days—having a stocked pantry makes it possible to whip up something that still makes you feel good when you’re feeling down, because depression is not linear.”

Many people talk about the joys of cooking on the good days. It’s an idea that’s easy to love: We celebrate a birthday by baking a cake; we gather with friends and family around a holiday roast. We toast a friend’s promotion with a fancy charcuterie board. But fewer people talk about cooking on the bad days—specifically why it’s worth cooking at all when you’re having trouble finding the will to get dressed in the morning. And this is the question I’ve been trying to answer for myself lately.

Throughout my twenties and early thirties, I often used to weather the bad days by taking cooking out of the equation entirely and ordering takeout, which was an expensive and ultimately unsatisfying habit that didn’t leave me feeling good. I didn’t realize back then how much an “all or nothing” mentality ruled my thinking both in and out of the kitchen. I spent many of those years working in the world of glossy food media, during which time I was indoctrinated into a narrow, quite demanding style of cooking that I believed for a long time was the only “worthwhile” way to cook. It wasn’t really Parm unless you sourced it by the block (and it had to be Reggiano, mind you) and grated it yourself. It wasn’t really “proper pasta” unless you were emulsifying it with carefully calibrated quantities of salted pasta water, butter, and cheese. If you weren’t cooking your beans from dried, what was even the point of eating beans? These, I’m not proud to say, were real thoughts from which I derived some deranged sense of moral superiority during my years as a food magazine editor.