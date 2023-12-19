Hey folks,

First, thank you so much for the sweet notes you sent me in response to last week’s post. I got Covid (for the third time, ugh) pretty much immediately after that post, so it was extra-meaningful to read your loving words while I was snotting my insides out. I’m still planning on posting that tangerine cake recipe, but I’ve been a bit “rough and ready” these last few days so apologies for the delay.

In the meantime, I have really exciting news I wanted to share with my Gentle Foods community: Nourish Yourself, the seven-week series I collaborated on with Cadence Dubus of Brooklyn Strength last fall, is returning THIS JANUARY for another go-round. I always love how Cadence introduces this series to the world by saying: THIS IS NOT A WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM. It *is* a program for those of us who know that dieting and weight loss programs don’t work, and who want to explore and challenge feelings of guilt, shame, anxiety, and chaos in our relationships with food in a safe, inclusive, and positive environment.

In this virtual series, Cadence and I will help participants set a foundation for how to stop bringing guilty and anxiety into your relationship with food, learn to honor what your body needs and wants (both valid, both welcome!), and shop/cook/snack with confidence. We’ll share our wins and questions with each other in a private group chat, and we’ll come together live on Zoom a few times too to continue to build community. Among the new additions for this round of the series, I’m hosting a live group cooking class, which I am super excited about.

You can check out the Nourish Yourself page for all the details, but at a glance, here’s what you’ll get in the seven-week series:

3 private sessions with Cadence to use for what *you* need

3 self-paced virtual workshops on juicy topics like ~*digestion*~

1 live virtual group kickoff coaching call with Cadence and me

1 live virtual group COOKING CLASS(!) with me, catered to the needs and interest of the group

Access for the duration of the series to a supportive, fun, and private Discord group chat with a community of your fellow Nourish Yourself participants, Cadence, and me

Expert food shopping, cooking and pantry stocking guidance from me

When we ran this program a few months ago, Cadence and I worked with a small, diverse group of eaters who showed up with curiosity and humbleness about exploring their own personal relationships with food, and it was really rewarding to see how supportive our little community was of each others’ endeavors and experiments and questions and asks for new recipes to get out of cooking ruts. I’m looking forward to getting to know our next group.

The seven-week series starts January 6, 2024 and costs $875. To get $100 off, sign up for the Nourish Yourself waitlist here to get notified via email when early bird signups start Dec. 25.

And lastly, read and subscribe to

’s new Substack, After Class with Cadence! She describes it best: “health, wellness and thoughts on 'fitness' from a feminist anti patriarchal/anti-racist perspective. sometimes funny, hopefully always useful.” I loved this recent post:

Back here with cake and more later this week, when I am hopefully feeling a bit more with-it cognitively and physically.

–Chaey