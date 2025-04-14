I did not expect Rajiv Surendra, who played the iconic Kevin Gnapoor in Mean Girls, to be the inspiration behind one of the first real meals I cooked myself in my new apartment.

But as I was unpacking what felt like the millionth box of kitchen items, precariously balancing them on any surface I saw fit, including the entire stovetop, this video from his charming YouTube channel (which I am newly obsessed with) started playing:

I watched Rajiv make a simple Sri Lankan meal of parippu (Sri Lankan dal), a tomato and onion salad, a peppery fried egg, and a pot of rice, and something stirred in me. It occurred to me that I couldn’t remember the last time I had cooked anything, even an egg or a piece of toast, because every inch of kitchen surface was covered up beneath mountains of equipment, ingredients, and tools. All week, I had been laser-focused on the task of unpacking and meticulously organizing items on each drawer and cabinet shelf just so. When I get this way, “self-care” in all its forms tends to fly out the window. I’ve been eating a lot of takeout, taking a quick shower and crashing into bed late into the night, and generally feeling unmoored from myself and my surroundings. I’ve been striving for perfect—the perfectly organized kitchen—and it has come at the price of feeling kinda crappy.

Dal in the making: red lentils, onion, curry leaves, garlic, green chilies, turmeric, salt, and water

So I tried something different: I cleared all the jars and bottles and appliances and tupperware off the counter and the stovetop and into an empty bin; they can wait to be put away. Standing at the sink rinsing the rice and the lentils, chopping the onion and tomato with my best knife, watching the egg puff and crackle as it fried in hot oil, all of these things slowly and yet suddenly brought me back into a sense of place, a sense of home in a place that in many ways has yet to feel like home.

So thank you, Rajiv, for bringing me back to cooking this week. My belly full of dal feels calmed and at peace, and my mind is getting there, too.

Tomato salad, a peppery fried egg, parippu, and rice. I think Rajiv would approve

An oddly satisfying deep-cleaning project

I’ll admit it: I didn’t even know deep-cleaning your trashcan was a thing. But after four years of heavily using our kitchen trashcan in our old place (repeat after me: “We listen and we don’t judge”), it was clear: This thing could NOT be allowed to cross the threshold of a new, clean apartment without a serious scrubdown.

Another confession: I might have discovered the bag of trash in this trashcan had sprung a small leak. And I might have…just left it there. For a couple of weeks…………until I was emotionally prepared to deal with it. Tldr: It STANK. Ugh. Determined, I did a quick scan of Wirecutter’s guide to cleaning your trash can and hit the hardware store, where I bought the most magical tool: this Oxo extendable tub and tile brush. The stiff-bristled brush head swivels in all directions and sits on an extendable pole, which was very handy for reaching down into the depths of my tall trashcan’s inner plastic bin without coating my arms in trash juice. The only other supplies required were some dish soap, warm water, a soft sponge to scrub down the can’s stainless steel exterior, and a spray bottle of 1:1 vinegar and water to bust up any lingering odors. The whole project probably took 20 minutes, and my trashcan is now positively gleaming and ready to move in. Oddly satisfying, highly recommend.

She is beauty, she is grace

Wrapping up today with a micro poll! I recently learned about the polls feature here on Substack and find them to also be oddly satisfying.

That’s all for today. Paid subscribers will get a spring-ready recipe drop in the Thursday newsletter. See you then!

-Chaey

Hi! I’m so glad you’re here. It would mean the world to me if you clicked on the ❤️ button at the bottom of this post; it really helps spread the word about Gentle Foods. Better yet: recommend this newsletter to a friend you think would enjoy reading.

Share Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey