Hello everyone!

First things first: The amazing

of

and I will be going LIVE today,

. We’ll be talking about building a freelance career in food and, of course, what we’re cooking right now. (And hello to folks who have found their way here via Jenny! It’s great to have you.)

Our Live is part of Substack’s food festival Grubstack, which is bringing together top food writers, chefs, and culinary voices from around the world for live cooking demos, virtual tastings, and in-depth discussions on today’s biggest food trends. You can check out the full schedule here.

You’ll need to download the Substack app to tune in. If you subscribe to either of our newsletters (free or paid) and enable notifications, the app will automatically notify you when we go live at 4pm. (I’ve used this feature before to watch other peoples’ Lives and find it’s actually quite intuitive.)

If you have any questions you’d like us to answer during our Live, leave them in the comments!

What’s new for free and paid subscribers

ICYMI, last week I resumed paid subscriptions. With that, I wanted to share some what you can expect here moving forward:

Free subscribers will receive one post a week featuring recommendations, ideas, and links to things I’m currently excited about. That might be a new (or vintage) cookbook I’m devouring, a link to a recipe I recently cooked and loved, a brand of vinegar I can’t stop sprinkling on everything, a favorite non-black-plastic utensil, or simply a list of all the vegetables I bought that week and how I’m planning to cook them. You’ll have access to four weeks’ worth of archived content.

Paid subscribers will get so much more, including:

It’s hard to express how much it means when people choose to become paid subscribers. Your direct support enables me creative freedom to make more of what I love and, in turn, share it with all of you. So thank you deeply for considering going paid. I’m very excited for some new ideas I have percolating that I’m planning to bring to this space (think interviews with cool food friends, a series on making over peoples’ real-life pantries, useful shopping recs).

If you’re already a paid subscriber, you don’t have to do anything—your subscription will be charged accordingly to your regular billing cycle.

New here? Allow me to introduce myself.

Photo: Emma Fishman

I’m Christina Chaey, a Brooklyn-based writer, cook, and soon-to-be cookbook author. My friends call me Chaey (and you can, too). My decade-long career in food has so far included gigs as a magazine editor, line cook, and test kitchen recipe developer, but my favorite role is home cook. I often have my nose buried in one of my more than 120 cookbooks, count grocery shopping among my top-three hobbies, and really, really love cooking dinner for friends.

I started Gentle Foods in 2023 to create a space for people who are learning to better care for themselves through food. Whether you’re someone who grew up around harmful diet culture rhetoric (and who hasn’t?) or someone who simply struggles to find ways to incorporate cooking into your life in a meaningful way, you are my people. I think of this little corner as a place where we can try, learn, share, and grow together as cooks and as humans. My goal is to help you meet yourself in the kitchen with curiosity and compassion, on the good days but especially on the bad days.

Want to get familiar with what happens here? Here are some greatest hits from the archive:

I’m wrapping up today with a mini one-question survey: What are you most interested in seeing more of here? This is really helpful for me to get to know what content you enjoy, and I so appreciate your time. Click the “start survey” link below to select all the answers that apply.

Until next week!

x Chaey