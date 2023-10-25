This week’s essay is adapted from some of the course materials in Nourish Yourself, the seven-week course I’m collaborating on with Brooklyn Strength owner and movement guru Cadence Dubus. Our fall series is just about wrapped up, but if you like what you see here, we’ll be offering an expanded version of the class in January 2024—I will share details on that in the next couple of months.

Grocery shopping is how I self-soothe, which I understand is not how every other person feels (whaaat). That being said, it’s taken me years to get to this point, and I’ve realized that I do have something of a ~philosophy~ around grocery shopping that I think is worth discussing. Whether you love browsing the aisles at the store for interesting condiments and fun snacks or you’re more or a get in/get out kind of shopper, these are a few of the strategies I rely on to shop more efficiently, waste less food, and feel more in control of the shopping process.

1. Know what you already have at home

My number one, most important grocery shopping strategy by far is to make your pantry work for you. Once you identify the shelf-stable foods you enjoy having in your kitchen and know how to prepare them with confidence, you can use your grocery shops/orders to add different fresh produce or other perishables to tried-and-true dishes. I liken this to mixing and matching different outfits from a solid foundation of a few trusted closet staples, with a few well-chosen accessories for interest. The goal is to try and have the staples at home so grocery shopping doesn’t always feel so overwhelming and like you have to start from zero each time. I want to acknowledge that it can be a big investment cost to build up a pantry from scratch if this isn’t a regular practice for you, and that not everyone can make that investment in one go. Adding one item per shop over a few weeks’ worth of trips may be a more affordable way to build your pantry, and over time you’ll amass an assortment of dry goods/shelf-stable foods/condiments/etc. that will last awhile before you need to replace them.

Say you always have canned chickpeas at home and enjoy eating them. Here are a few ways I would approach a loose grocery plan for how to make a few different meals centered around the chickpeas, using a mix of pantry goods and fresh items from the store:

Crispy Chickpea Pita Pockets with Lemony Yogurt

In the pantry: Canned chickpeas, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, a lemon, salt, spices (e.g. ground cumin and coriander)

At the store: Yogurt, ground beef or lamb (or meat substitute), cucumbers, pitas

The plan: Brown the ground meat in a skillet with extra-virgin olive oil, then transfer the meat to a plate and use the leftover fat in the skillet to crisp a can of drained chickpeas that have been patted dry. Season chickpeas with salt and spices (and optional minced garlic) to taste and add browned meat back into skillet. Spoon chickpea mixture into a warm pita with chopped cucumbers and lemony yogurt sauce (yogurt mixed with fresh lemon juice, salt, and optional grated garlic).

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

In the pantry: Canned chickpeas, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, any kind of pickle and/or capers, lemon, salt and pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, bread (sliced, bagged, and stored in the freezer)

At the store: Celery and/or red onion, avocado, romaine lettuce

The plan: Drain and mash chickpeas in a bowl until chunky. Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, chopped pickles and/or capers, fresh lemon juice, a little pickle brine if you like, and chopped celery and/or red onion; season with salt and pepper. Build a sandwich with bread, lettuce, chickpea salad, and sliced or mashed avocado, or dress lettuce leaves with lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, and salt and top with a scoop of chickpea salad and sliced avocado.

Simmered Tomato Chickpeas with Poached Eggs

In the pantry: Canned crushed tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, onion, garlic, ground cumin, harissa paste (optional), salt and pepper, eggs

At the store: Yogurt or feta cheese, bread (optional)

The plan: Sauté a chopped onion and some chopped garlic in extra-virgin olive oil until softened, then add ground cumin and a spoonful of harissa if you crave spice. Add chickpeas and tomatoes and simmer until sauce is thickened; season with salt and pepper. Make a couple of divots in the sauce with a spoon and crack eggs into the divots; cover and simmer sauce until whites are cooked but yolks are still runny. Top with black pepper and a spoonful of yogurt or feta cheese and eat with toasted bread.

2. Be realistic about what you’re willing to cook/prep once you bring it home