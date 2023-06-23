I really enjoyed last week’s Gentle Pleasures; it was a real joy to read about yours. So here we are for another one. Drop a comment about a gentle pleasure of your week, if you’re so inclined.
My gentle pleasure of the week is that I’ve started watercolor painting, something I’ve been wanting to do for awhile. I’m using a small set of Schmincke pan paints I got on Etsy a year or two ago and I’ve mostly been painting under the calming and excellent instruction of Harriet de Winton, a British watercolor artist who has a really great YouTube channel.
Just wanted to share some paintings I worked on this week:
Back to sickness recovery, aka eating yogurt pretzels on the couch while watching Sex and the City (I can’t abide by AJLT, I just can’t).
See you all next week!
Chaey
One gentle pleasure I’ve been trying to incorporate lately is listening to a podcast or a meditation app while sitting outside, emphasis on the latter because hearing the birds chirp while the wind blows is peak peace.
I’ve been trying my hand at making some desserts recently that I’ve never made before. And despite a few failed attempts, it’s an absolute bliss to get that one cookie/brownie right. This sense of accomplishment calms my spirit and that’s what makes my day.