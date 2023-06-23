I really enjoyed last week’s Gentle Pleasures; it was a real joy to read about yours. So here we are for another one. Drop a comment about a gentle pleasure of your week, if you’re so inclined.

My gentle pleasure of the week is that I’ve started watercolor painting, something I’ve been wanting to do for awhile. I’m using a small set of Schmincke pan paints I got on Etsy a year or two ago and I’ve mostly been painting under the calming and excellent instruction of Harriet de Winton, a British watercolor artist who has a really great YouTube channel.

Just wanted to share some paintings I worked on this week:

A tiny teatime scene painted using this video

Flowers, it turns out, are very hard

Back to sickness recovery, aka eating yogurt pretzels on the couch while watching Sex and the City (I can’t abide by AJLT, I just can’t).

See you all next week!

Chaey