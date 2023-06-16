Hello and happy Friday from a still-kinda-hungover me. Last night I went to a launch party for the latest edition of Cake Zine, a very cool little indie print magazine created by my friends Aliza and Tanya. I have a Beatrix Potter-inspired recipe for a meatloaf wrapped in flaky cheddar pastry in the new issue (Humble Pie), in case you’re so inclined to pick up a copy.

Anyway, keeping it short today: tbh, I’m not entirely sure what I’ll be using this Friday space for yet (though I do know it will eventually be for paid subscribers only).

For now, I think I’d like to use it as a weekly space to share and hear about folks’ gentle pleasures of the week. Drop a comment about a gentle pleasure of your week, if you’re so inclined.

My gentle pleasure of the week are these malted almond bars I brought to the Cake Zine party, which disappeared in about 15 seconds. The recipe comes from Mother Grains by Roxana Jullapat, a cookbook I am constantly flipping through and baking from. These millionaire bars are from the barley chapter and have a buttery, barley flour shortbread and a caramel topping made with barley malt syrup. I might make another batch today and freeze them for a frozen mini Twix vibe.

And because I got to the party too late to eat any pie or cake, the best part of the night was coming home stoned and eating a bowlful of vanilla ice cream topped with all the leftover shortbread crumbs and some Jacobsen salty caramel sauce while rewatching the latest season of “Never Have I Ever” and falling asleep on the couch.

See you all next week!

Chaey