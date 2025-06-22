Tummy kit, plus a few extras (Dramamine, Claritin, Advil, melatonin, honey cough drops)

Hunzi and I are off on a multi-week trip to Asia next month, and between attempts to cope with the cognitive dissonance of being a person going on their little vacation in a burning world, I’ve been spending a little extra time thinking about specific items I want to pack with me to help me feel more supported and a bit less anxious while traveling.

This trip is a big one for me: It will be the longest trip I’ve ever been on; the longest flight I’ve ever taken; our first really proper vacation in five years of dating; my first time in Asia; and my first time in Korea, my family’s place of origin. I’ve been daydreaming and planning what we’ll see/eat/do, of course, but I’ve also been trying to imagine what it will feel like to be surrounded by a sea of only people who look like me for the first time in my life. I’m looking forward to sharing more thoughts after we’re back.

In the meantime, I’m sharing some of the essential items in my personal feel-good tummy kit, the products I really swear by for general bodily support at home and abroad. To that point, none of these are travel-exclusive products. They’re things I carry around with me or keep at home in my day-to-day life that I turn to for tummy support when I need them.

Finally, and most importantly: I am not a doctor! I am not a nutritionist! I am not a wellness hack! I do not have my shit together enough to consider making money from affiliate links! Please consider this newsletter some casual knowledge-sharing about products that I’ve found helpful for me in my own experience, and consult with your doctor or other health professional about supplements and meds for your own specific needs.

PSA: Travel influencer and master of the flat lay I am not, so brace yourself for some spectacularly bad photos ahead. At least everything has clearly labeled buying info! Onward:

My feel-good travel tummy essentials

My absolute #1 essential supplement: Pure Encapsulations Digestive Enzymes Ultra, $36 for 90 capsules

A former acupuncturist introduced me to these after she suspected my tummy troubles at the time might be due in part to low levels of stomach acid, meaning my digestive system was having trouble breaking down foods at full force. These digestive enzymes have since become my ride-or-dies. I never go anywhere without them. I’ll take a couple at the start of a richer meal than I usually eat (usually if I go out to restaurants), and it has a noticeable effect on my ability to digest with significantly less discomfort, bloating, etc.