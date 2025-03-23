I’m writing this week’s newsletter on my laptop, which is currently precariously balanced on a wooden cutting board, a pile of cookbooks, a whoopie cushion(??), and a pile of receipts. In other words: the moving meltdown has begun, which means, of course, that I am procrastinating. I learned to knit this winter and just finished my first real project, a little baby balaclava for a friend’s kid, while immersed in The White Lotus season 3 and The Pitt. I wish I could have Noah Wyle’s reassuring Dr. Robby on speed-dial for chaotic weeks like this.

I’ve also had a spell of the blues this week, and between that and moving stress, I haven’t been much for cooking this week. During weeks like this I try to remind myself that depression is not linear, and my cooking practice doesn’t have to be, either. If I’m struggling with my usual tasks and routines, it’s not fair to expect myself to cook the exact same way I do when I’m not struggling. I hope it’s a helpful reminder if you ever find yourself struggling, too. (And linking to an old but relevant essay on this very topic below.)

Here are some other things on my mind this week:

My favorite last-minute party snack

I went to a friend’s house the other day for an impromptu hang to drink some wine and have some snacks. I volunteered to bring some snacks, which I was planning to make, but then I ran out of time and ended up going to the store to browse the same ho-hum selection of pita chips and dips. I tossed a bag of mini cucumbers into my cart at the last minute, thinking it would be nice to have something fresh to eat with the dips. But a couple of glasses of wine in, I had the idea to turn them into marinated cucumbers—so quick I made them on the spot—and we all devoured the refreshing, crunchy spears in seconds. I was reminded of how good and simple these are—and, anecdotally, I’ve noticed that whenever I’ve put out a plate of these at a gathering they’re among the first things to disappear. They couldn’t be easier to make:

Trim the ends off 1 lb. of Persian or other mini cucumbers (about six cucumbers). Slice them in half lengthwise, or into quarters if they’re particularly large. Place the cucumber spears in a bowl, season generously with kosher salt (about half a tablespoon), and toss to evenly coat. Let the cucumbers sit for 30 minutes (as short as 15 is fine too, honestly), tossing once, then drain off any liquid that’s collected in the bowl. Dress the salted cucumbers with juice from half a lemon (or a couple of tablespoons of white wine vinegar or rice vinegar), a drizzle of good extra-virgin olive oil, a few grinds of freshly ground black pepper, some flaky sea salt, and a fat pinch of chili flakes if you want a bit of spicy kick. Pile the marinated cucumbers onto a pretty plate and watch them disappear immediately.

Do you have a go-to party snack (store-bought, homemade, semi-homemade)? I’m trying to be more thoughtful about snacks for gatherings as we enter picnic and park-hang season, but don’t want to them to require a lot of effort, either. Drop your most impressive low-effort party snack below.

A poll on nonstick pans

In the paid edition of Gentle Foods this week, subscribers got a recipe for Spiced Tofu Stir-Fry with Celery and Bean Sprouts with a side of discourse on nonstick pans, along with recs in the comments that I am excited to look into. I have such a love-hate relationship with my nonstick pans—I feel like I can’t quit them because nothing works better for cooking tofu or eggs, but I’m also tired of them getting all dinged up and then worrying about whether they’re going to kill me a la black plastic utensils. I thought it could be fun to do a little poll here of what our current collective over/under is on the subject. (And if you have a favorite nonstick pan, please share it with us in the comments! I need to replace mine!)

Come see me and Zaynab Issa in conversation in NYC next week

NYC folks, free tickets are available now to my chat with my friend

at Rizzoli Books in NoMad on

. We’ll be in conversation celebrating her debut cookbook

, which I have been poring over ever since it arrived—each page is stunning and

stylish. Seating for the Rizzoli event is first come, first served, doors at 5:30 pm. Hope to see some of you there!

so

That’s all for now! Have a great week, everyone.

-Chaey

