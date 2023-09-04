Happy Labor Day to all! I’m planning to spend this day grilling burgers and dogs, corn, eggplant, yellow wax beans, broccoli, and onions because you can NOT pull this girl away from a grill when she has access to a grill.

Sending out this shortie today to let you all know that early bird signups for my special collab with Brooklyn Strength’s seven-week Nourish Yourself program are now LIVE! (Learn more about everything we’ll be doing in the program and get to know Brooklyn Strength’s amazing founder Cadence Dubus in my previous post.)

As a reminder, Nourish Yourself is a food and movement program that runs over seven weeks, from Sept 16 – Oct 28, 2023. It’s meant to support anyone who has ever struggled with knowing how to feed yourself in a way that supports you and fosters a gentler, more peaceful relationship with food and cooking.

You’ll get three pre-recorded self-paced workshops that cover the basics of nutrition, diet/weight gain/weight loss misinformation, and digestion, as well as four 30-minute private sessions with Cadence. I will be providing guides with lots of advice and inspo on grocery shopping, maximizing your pantry, mastering basic cooking techniques, and making practical and efficient meals. I’ll also have a few recipes in the mix. Everyone in the program will be in a private group chat with me and Cadence, where we can share recipes and resources, you can ask us questions, cheer each other on, and, of course, post food pics.

Nourish Yourself runs from Sept 16 – Oct 28, 2023. The early bird price is $575; after Sept 8, the regular course price will be $675.

I genuinely can’t wait for this program to become a reality, and I hope to see some of you there. See you all back here later this week!

-Chaey