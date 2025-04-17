Even though I know it’s technically weird that we can buy asparagus at the supermarket year-round in most parts of the United States, I do always rejoice for them during a few particular weeks of April as I impatiently wait for the local asparagus to pop out of the still-cold ground (they really do just pop out of the ground, which I find very funny).

A springtime delight featuring charred shallots, fresh orange, coconut, soy, and lime