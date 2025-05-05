As predicted, it is Monday and the cherry blossoms of NYC are all but gone. Hunzi and I made it to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden a couple of times over the weekend (one of the best membership deals in the city, imo) to enjoy the last of the blooms and we were struck by how different the allées looked just 48 hours apart—on our second visit it was quite literally raining blossoms as they fell thickly from their branches, disappearing before our eyes. Such is the bittersweet nature of fleeting beauty! Until next year.

I am begrudgingly shifting from last week’s splendor into a week straight of rain, which means a dose of dopamine is in order. Here’s what’s happening in my kitchen this week:

My freshly “harvested” broccoli sprouts made an appearance at breakfast lol

A countertop project for city dwellers and wannabe gardeners

A backyard is a city-apartment amenity that, for me, ranks right up there with in-unit laundry. In our new apartment we have finally acquired the laundry (which has been life-changing), but my backyard garden dreams will have to wait for a future home. In the meantime, while unpacking recently I unearthed a(n extremely cheesy) DIY sprouting kit I bought awhile ago for growing your own sprouts from seed. I also had some alfalfa and broccoli sprouting seeds (ordered from Johnny’s Selected Seeds). I set up the little sprouting kit on my countertop and within a week’s time I had a jarful of spicy, peppery, fresh broccoli sprouts. I placed a thick tuft of them on top of some avocado toast with a spoonful of chili crisp and it was very delicious (I love the delicate crunch of the sprouts against something creamy!) I have big dreams for a future hippie sandwich lunch stuffed with lots of sprouts and tempeh bacon, but beyond adding them to toasts and sandwiches, I don’t really know what else to do with these little guys. Ideas most welcome in the comments!

A breathable fine-mesh lid makes it easy to rinse and drain the seeds as they sprout; fresh, spicy broccoli sprouts!

My next non-gardening gardening goal is to see if I can keep a pot of basil alive on my south-facing windowsill. I thought I had killed enough basil plants for a lifetime, but then I saw this Reel from Nancy Birtwhistle, my favorite British internet grandma (of Great British Bake Off fame), that BLEW my mind. Essentially you propogate little stems of supermarket basil in water until they grow tiny roots (about 10 days, according to Birtwhistle), then pot them in soil and let them do their thing. A quick scan of the comments also led me to

’s Instagram, which also has some lust-worthy

. Has anyone ever tried this, or something similar, or else had anything akin to success growing basil indoors?

Get in, we’re buying $0.97 of fava beans

A simple spring produce strategy

When I was talking to my friend Leanne the other week for this recent newsletter on how she crafts beautiful customized bento box lunches, one thing that struck me about her specific approach to food shopping is that she adores seasonal produce and farmers’ markets, but she’s also quite frugal and money-conscious. I realized I assume these two values are diametrically opposed—that a penchant for farmers’ market fare inevitably means a much lighter wallet—but Leanne reminded me that you can get so much out of a single hot-pink watermelon radish (turned into pickles, garnishes, or a small side salad), or a fistful of ramps, and that these items don’t have to be expensive at all if you just buy them in small quantities. This advice may seem face-palm obvious to some, but it reminded me how easy it is to fall into assumptions about the “right way” to eat, especially since local/seasonal/organic produce sports such a health-halo in our national conversation about food that can leave this same food feeling exclusionary and inaccessible.

An impossibly small salad of steamed favas, Parmesan, olive oil, and sansho ( recipe here )

Anyway, this week I took Leanne’s advice to heart and bought two young artichokes and a big handful of fava beans—two peak-spring produce items I would normally shy away from because of the sticker-shock—for under $7 total. The other benefit of buying small: If I mess up something, it’s no big deal and I won’t be left with a big batch of something unappetizing. In smaller quantities, the ingredients in question seem a bit less intimidating and more accessible. And in the end, couldn’t we all use more of that in our cooking lives?

Hot take: Don’t save your good stuff

I once heard a story that physically pained me, about a couple who received an expensive bottle of olive oil as a wedding gift and forged a new tradition: They used the special olive oil once a year. For the next 30 years. !!!!!!! It’s an adorable tradition, but I guarantee you they were cooking with spoiled olive oil for 29 of those 30 years. Which brings me to my hot take: Cooking with your best foodstuffs, like voting, is best done early and often. I’m still trying to fit all my stuff into the kitchen cabinets as I unpack, and I’m scanning the shelves with new eyes as I look for bottles and jars of things I’ve been “saving for a special occasion” that deserve to be used up sooner rather than later. On the list so far: hand-harvested sea salt from Falmouth, vanilla bean honey, saffron threads.

That’s all for today! Paid subscribers, see you back here on Thursday.

-Chaey

