Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey

Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Hoffman's avatar
Maggie Hoffman
May 5

I saw that basil trick and HAD to try it, got a little plant from a grocery store and so far so good. I mean, it's only been a few weeks. But still!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Maltby's avatar
Anna Maltby
May 5

Ooooh I love the idea of a regenerating sprouts resource! I got really into a savory snack lately that involves sprouts: cottage cheese with everything bagel seasoning and a bunch of sprouts, eaten with a spoon or on toast. The sprouts add such a nice crunch and bitterness to the mix, and the whole thing is really satisfying and delicious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christina Chaey
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Youngsun Christina Chaey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture