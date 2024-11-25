An important housekeeping note: Today’s newsletter is free to all; you will not be charged if you had a paid subscription when I went on hiatus in July. Paid subscriptions will remain OFF as I slowly regain a regular publishing cadence, and I will give you ample notice before I turn paid subscriptions back on again. Any questions, shoot me an email at gentlefoods@substack.com.

Oh turkey oh turkey, how I love thee

Hello out there! I’m making a slow return from newsletter hiatus with a pair of Thanksgiving-themed newsletters this week, in honor of everyone’s favorite cooking holiday. Today, I’m sharing the pared-back Thanksgiving menu I’m making this year, plus a recipe for Endive Cups with Boursin, Sautéed Dates, and Celery, a simple appetizer that makes use of lots of things you’ll likely already have on hand for cooking Thanksgiving dinner (such as bread, celery, and thyme).

But first, a little update on what’s been happening with me: Since I pressed pause on this newsletter in July, I’ve been hard at work writing and testing (and retesting) recipes for my upcoming cookbook. I’m preparing for the massive two-week photo shoot where we’ll photograph every recipe in the book, which starts the Monday after Thanksgiving. And the manuscript is due at the end of the year. Ahhh! And yet in the midst of this race to the finish line, I wanted to come back here and start sending out a few newsletters leading up to the new year, when I look forward to having more time to devote to all things newsletter. If you’ve stuck around until now, thanks so much for reading and for being here. I’m looking forward to what this next iteration of Gentle Foods will bring.

A happy Friendsgiving scene around our beloved dining table from a few years back

Amidst all the book planning and writing, Hunzi and I are also hosting Thanksgiving this year. Dipping into Thanksgiving menu planning has been a welcome respite from book work for me. Normally I like to go big and cook up to a dozen different dishes, but in the interest of making it to 2025, this year I’m opting for a pared-back Thanksgiving and serving only the Greatest Hits: turkey (which I do in fact consider A Hit—I LOVE TORKI), stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, a simple fall salad, and pie with whipped cream. Critically, I’m outsourcing a lot more than usual this year. Hunzi’s making the mashed potatoes, my mom is bringing green beans, and my sister is in charge of dessert. This, I am choosing to believe, is good for my inner control freak. (Nb: Hunzi read this and was like, “This is pared back?” Which…I get. To me, “pared back” means skipping things like homemade dinner rolls, multiple desserts, 3-5 vegetable dishes, a bespoke cocktail, and the like.)

In addition to the hits, I’m keeping cocktail hour simple this year. I’m making one simple appetizer of endive cups filled with warm dates, breadcrumbs, and celery (recipe below!) and supplementing with some good store bought treats. My friend Laurie Ellen Pellicano recently gifted me a sampler of her incredible (award-winning!!) cookies and sweet and savory snacks. The Everything Cheddar Crackers and Herb & Urfa Chili-Spiced Nuts, in addition to being absolutely delicious, are pretty enough to serve straight out of the tin and perfect with a glass of something bubbly. (They would make a gorgeous holiday gift, too.)

My ideal plate (though we’re skipping the squash and rolls this year)

Okay, here we go:

The Menu

To Start

Endive Cups with Boursin, Sautéed Dates, and Celery (recipe below)

Laurie Ellen Everything Cheddar Crackers and Herb & Urfa Chili-Spiced Nuts

The Big Dinner

Sage and butter spatchcocked turkey

Simple Is Best Stuffing

Mostly make-ahead gravy

Make-ahead mashed potatoes

Cranberry sauce with orange and warm spices (a simpler take on this recipe)

Garlic-sautéed green beans

Radicchio salad with pecans, roasted delicata squash, apples, aged cheddar, and Maple-Sherry Vinaigrette (recipe coming tomorrow!)

Dessert

Store bought pie + homemade vanilla bean whipped cream

Tomorrow, I’ll share my prep list that breaks down my cooking game plan over the course of the week and explain how to group tasks together. It’s the one thing I do every year to stay sane and organized throughout the week, and I highly recommend making a list of your own if you’re in charge of the cooking. I’ll also share the recipe for my favorite fall salad dressing, a great one if you like to serve a big bowl of bitter greens at your Thanksgiving table like me.

With gratitude,

Chaey

Endive Cups with Boursin, Sautéed Dates, and Celery

4 to 6 servings

The idea for these bites came from a recipe I recently saw over on the sunday stack for goat cheese and date endive bites with crispy prosciutto, which also sounded so good. I wanted an appetizer you could make using mostly ingredients you’d already have to cook the rest of your Thanksgiving meal, such as stuffing bread and fresh thyme. The result is a delightful jumble of flavors and textures (and vegetarian, too): crisp and refreshing from the endive leaves, salty and sweet from the garlicky Boursin and warm dates, and crunchy from the celery and toasty breadcrumbs. Assemble these fairly close to when you plan to serve them, as the endive can go a bit limp if left out for too long.



Ingredients

2 large endives, root ends trimmed, large leaves separated (toss the very small inner leaves into a salad)

2 slices bread, any kind, crusts removed (you can lop this off of your stuffing bread)

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more

Kosher salt

8-10 Medjool dates, coarsely chopped

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves (skip if you don’t already have fresh thyme for the rest of your meal)

2 celery stalks, finely chopped, plus a handful of celery leaves from innermost part of celery, if you have them

½ lemon

Freshly ground black pepper

1 5.3-oz. package Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese

Flaky sea salt (for serving)

Preparation

Arrange the endive leaves on a pretty platter.

Tear the bread into very small pieces—you’re going for coarse breadcrumbs. Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a small skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the bread; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook the breadcrumbs, tossing occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, 3-5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and immediately season with a tiny pinch of salt.

Wipe skillet, add remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, and return to medium heat until shimmering. Add the dates and thyme and cook, stirring a few times, just until the dates are warmed through and starting to color, about 2 minutes (they burn easily, so keep a watchful eye). Tip the dates into the bowl with breadcrumbs.

Add the celery, celery leaves if using, a big squeeze of lemon, and a few grinds of pepper to the bowl and gently stir to combine; season with salt and adjust with more lemon if desired.

Schmear about a teaspoon of Boursin on the bottom of each endive leaf, then top each with leaf with a spoonful of the date mixture. Top with a drizzle of oil, a good sprinkle of flaky sea salt, and a few more grinds of pepper.



More Thanksgiving reads from the archives: