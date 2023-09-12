A non-exhaustive list of everything I cooked on vacation
Plus: pop-up news and extended Nourish Yourself early-bird!
I usually count the days until it becomes cool enough to pull out the winter comforter. Where some people lament the end of peaches and beaches (I am neutral about both), I rejoice in the arrival of braising season, apples, and the very best time to ride a bike in New York City. But this year I find myself trying to hang onto a summer that has been kind to me. I don’t even mind the sweat or the bug bites so much.
Part of my reluctance to give up summer is the long stretch of peaceful, restorative time I just spent upstate. I’m finally back home in Brooklyn, still on a high from how wonderful it was to enjoy the woods and lakes/river/streams/swimming holes, all the baby deer and turkeys, bear gossip (no sightings this time, just gossip).
If you enjoy recipe inspo, you’re in the right place. Subscribe if you don’t know what’s for dinner tonight.
Anyway, I ate very well these last few weeks and felt so incredibly fulfilled in all the ways you can be. In the spirit of the start of school season when some kitchen inspo might be useful, here is a non-exhaustive list of what I cooked on vacation, all of which I want to make again at home:
For house lunch, plenty of turkey sandwiches with the most delicious supermarket deli turkey (why did no one tell me about Castle Wood Reserve turkey before?) piled high with pepper jack, iceberg lettuce, ripe tomato, honey mustard, mayo, sometimes avocado.
For out-on-the-town lunch, many DIY BLTs inspired by a lovely afternoon we spent with friends at Lake Taghkanic. They, being enterprising and fantastic cooks, brought all the fixings for BLTs to go: nice tomates, iceberg leaves and cooked bacon in separate resealable bags, a container of mayo, a bag of squishy potato bread, a small cutting board, and a little folding knife; we ate like kings.
A lot of eggs. Specifically “Jeggs,” short for “Just Eggs,” which is an in-joke Hunzi uses to make fun of me whenever I ask him if he wants eggs for breakfast and return with a plate of eggs scrambled with five different vegetables, toast, and maybe some other accoutrement like a little sliced tomato with salted yogurt and S&P. This is my personal breakfast of champions and I’ve got it down to a science. In fact, I think I will be discussing Jeggs in the Nourish Yourself course (more on that below). Spread the word: JEGGS.