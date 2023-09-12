I usually count the days until it becomes cool enough to pull out the winter comforter. Where some people lament the end of peaches and beaches (I am neutral about both), I rejoice in the arrival of braising season, apples, and the very best time to ride a bike in New York City. But this year I find myself trying to hang onto a summer that has been kind to me. I don’t even mind the sweat or the bug bites so much.

Part of my reluctance to give up summer is the long stretch of peaceful, restorative time I just spent upstate. I’m finally back home in Brooklyn, still on a high from how wonderful it was to enjoy the woods and lakes/river/streams/swimming holes, all the baby deer and turkeys, bear gossip (no sightings this time, just gossip).

Anyway, I ate very well these last few weeks and felt so incredibly fulfilled in all the ways you can be. In the spirit of the start of school season when some kitchen inspo might be useful, here is a non-exhaustive list of what I cooked on vacation, all of which I want to make again at home:

Minimum sandwich height around these parts is three inches, thanks.