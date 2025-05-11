I have a core memory from when I was a kid growing up in suburban New Jersey. One summer, we planted a micro plot of vegetables in the minuscule patch of dirt under our backyard deck. We grew cherry tomatoes, some small peppers, and possibly some fragrant Korean perilla leaves. Each “crop” was a small miracle to my child eyes. We were not a family of gardeners, and yet here we were, harvesting something grown from seemingly nothing. Whatever we didn’t lose to deer, squirrels, and bunnies ended up on our plates, and while it was hardly an elaborate harvest and we never did it again, the whole experience is inedible in my memory.

Maybe this history is why this is my current vibe after a couple of weeks of growing countertop broccoli and alfalfa sprouts:

taylorparra A post shared by @taylorparra

Living in apartments without outdoor space for most of my NYC life, I never seriously considered alternatives to what I saw as the garden I could never have here. But gosh if those little sprouts I’ve been growing next to my kitchen sink don’t make my heart burst. As someone living with depression, it’s incredibly meaningful and moving to be able to see possibility where previously you couldn’t see it, even about something small like city gardening. Signs of life. Signs of change.

As always, thank you for reading and being here! Let’s get into this week’s Gentle Pleasures:

A gloriously easy spring pasta

‘s James Beard Award-winning cookbook

was recently reissued on its 10th anniversary. This book has been foundational for me as a cook and was so ahead of its time (Amy was the chef at the trailblazing vegan mainstay Angelica Kitchen in NYC and was doing the whole chia pudding thing before anyone). I was flipping through it the other day when Amy’s recipe for Whole-Wheat Fettuccini With Kale, Caramelized Onions, and Marinated Goat Cheese caught my eye. I had always wanted to make it, and here I was with a rare package of whole wheat pasta in the cupboard, but no kale. No problem—craving spring flavors, I substituted the kale with thinly sliced asparagus, sliced green garlic, and big handfuls of bushy mature spinach, which went beautifully with the tangles of soft and sweet caramelized onion. Lacking marinated goat cheese (which melts and becomes the “sauce” for the pasta), I used a log of store bought herbed goat cheese and added a shower of lemon zest for some added spunk. It was absolutely delicious, and also a testament to how unfussy “seasonal cooking” can be. I promise it doesn’t have to be daunting!

On the left: Amy's version, with kale and marinated goat cheese; on the right: my version, spring'd up with asparagus, green garlic, spinach, and lemon zest

Whole Wheat Pasta with Asparagus, Caramelized Onions, and Goat Cheese

Ingredients

Extra-virgin olive oil

3 yellow or red onions, thinly sliced

Salt

6 ounces asparagus, woody ends snapped off, stalks thinly sliced

2 green garlic stalks or 3 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced (optional, but lovely flavor)

1 big bunch mature spinach, stems removed, leaves coarsely chopped, or a few handfuls of baby spinach

Freshly ground black pepper

12 ounces whole-wheat noodles (such as linguine, fettuccine, or spaghetti)

1 4-ounce log herbed or plain goat cheese, cut up into small chunks

Zest and juice from 1 lemon

Preparation

Heat a glug of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the onions. Cook, stirring once or twice, until the onions are soft and translucent and start to brown and stick to the pan, about 10 minutes. Add a big pinch of salt and continue to cook, stirring more frequently now to scrape up the browned bits stuck to the pan, until the onions are chocolatey brown and very soft, about 15 minutes more (add a splash of water to the pan if needed to scrape up any stubborn, stuck-on bits). Once the onions are caramelized, push them to one side of the pan and add a little more oil to the now-empty half of the pan. Add the asparagus and green garlic, season with salt and pepper, and sauté (still leaving the onions to the side) until the asparagus is bright green and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Add the spinach and mix together with the entire contents of the pan to combine.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling, well-salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, return to the pot, and immediately throw in the chunks of goat cheese. Stir a couple of times to encourage the cheese to melt into the noodles.

Add the cooked vegetables to the pot with the pasta and cheese along with the lemon zest and juice, season with lots of pepper, and toss with tongs to combine and finish melting the cheese into the pasta. If your goat cheese is on the drier side, add a glug of olive oil to loosen things up. Serve right away.

More sprouts inspo

Speaking of cookbooks, my recent return to sprouting has me revisiting my copy of Bar Tartine, the seminal, eponymous cookbook from the iconic, long-closed San Francisco restaurant run by chefs Cortney Burns and Nick Balla. There are extensive instructions in the book for sprouting your own seeds, nuts, legumes, grains, and grasses, and it’s got me thinking about sprouting mung beans, chickpeas, quinoa, amaranth, and so much more. Look at how gorgeous:

Sprout rainbow, from the Bar Tartine cookbook

Would you all be interested in learning about sprouting at home if I were to offer some kind of Substack Live demo or pre-recorded video post walking you through the equipment, process, what to look for, and results? And maybe walk you through how to make a fun sprout dish together? (Yes, you know that means it’s time for another POLL, and I am as always grateful for your responses and feedback!)

This is the best granola I’ve ever eaten

And let me just add that I’ve eaten A LOT of granola. We seem to have no fewer than four bags of Michele’s Granola in our pantry at any given time because Hunzi and I have different flavor preferences, plus he has a talent for buying granola because he “thinks we’re out” when we are very much not. I am not complaining.

Cinnamon raisin, the GOAT

This stuff strikes my perfect granola balance: There are big, craggy granola clusters that are light and crisp and dry but not chalky (and definitely not greasy, a granola pet peeve of mine). Big, whole pieces of nuts and whole seeds. A discernible hit of sea salt that amplifies the granola’s perfect, caramelly sweetness from brown sugar (that’s not too sweet). The raisins in the Cinnamon Raisin are inexplicably delicious (and I’m not even that big of a raisin head).

The Cinnamon Raisin and Almond Butter are my favorite flavors, though I was just on the Michele’s website and saw a new flavor, Strawberry and Red Quinoa, which is giving major Special K with Red Berries vibes (I used to eat so much of this as a kid). I must hunt it down and try.

That’s all for today! See you back here next week.

-Chaey

Hi! I’m so glad you’re here. It would mean the world to me if you clicked on the ❤️ button at the bottom of this post; it really helps spread the word about Gentle Foods. Even better: Send this newsletter to a friend you think would enjoy reading.

Share Gentle Foods by Christina Chaey