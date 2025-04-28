My hope is for this Sunday/sometimes Monday edition of the newsletter to always feel like an easeful way to slide into the week ahead. At the start of a new week, I personally like to read about bright, cheerful, and actionable things that seed me with inspiration and hope. So here are a handful of things that have brought me pleasure and joy recently:

Left: A Tootie's Tempeh cake; right: tempeh and black bean taco filling

From the Kitchen: Tempeh experiments

Tempeh and I have had a longstanding occasional flirtation, but I‘ve decided that 2025 is the year I’m finally committing to this climate- and recession-friendly plant protein powerhouse. For the uninitiated, tempeh is a traditional Indonesian staple, a dense, firm, nutty-tasting cake of cooked soybeans (though you can make tempeh from a variety of beans, grains, and legumes) that have been fermented with a fungus called Rhizopus oligosporus. I’ve started to keep a pack of it in my fridge next to the tofu, and because pasteurized tempeh stays good unopened for several weeks, it’s very convenient to have around when I don’t know what to cook. Last summer at the Fancy Food Show I met Sarah Speare, the founder and CEO of Tootie’s Tempeh, a worker-owned cooperative based in Maine that is making some truly delicious organic tempeh. I feel very lucky to be able to buy their tempeh here in Brooklyn (at the Park Slope Food Coop), and have been experimenting with different ways to incorporate it into meals.

A recent success was the tempeh and black bean taco filling pictured above: I crumbled one 8-ounce block of tempeh into bits and sautéed them with 4 ounces of chopped cremini mushrooms and one small chopped onion in some oil until everything started to brown, then added a 15-ounce can of black beans with their liquid, a third-cup of water, a packet of taco seasoning, and some frozen corn kernels. We tucked this into corn tortillas and topped with plenty of shredded lettuce and salsa and raw onion for a fast, satisfying, and cheap dinner. I bet it would be good with fire-roasted crushed tomatoes or a chipotle en adobo thrown in the mix.

Other tempeh recipes I’m eyeing:

Pineapple-Gochujang Tempeh from

from

from

from

(but also by

, tempeh king!)

Almond satay bowl with tempeh from

by

, a tried-and-true favorite from Sarah Jampel on Bon Appétit

Do you have any tempeh recipes you love? I’d love to hear about them.

I’m in love with the Ghia Ginger flavor

Drink This: Ghia’s Le Spritz

I’ve gotten in the habit of bringing a case or two of Spindrift with me to pretty much any gathering: dinner parties, park hangs, beach outings and barbecues. As someone who who has significantly cut back on social drinking and lives with a non-drinker, it’s an easy way to ensure we both have something fun to drink. But last week I was at a friend’s house for dinner and they offered us cans of Ghia’s Le Spritz, a delightful non-alcoholic apéritif-and-soda in a can with a lovely, complex, not-too-sweet mix of botanicals, florals, herbs, and fruits—plus bubbles. I’ve been a Ghia fan since the brand’s early days, but these little cans are especially irresistible as the weather warms. One of our friends had never tried it before, and he went crazy for the Ghia Ginger flavor, so when I went over to his house for an all-day hang this past weekend, I brought an assortment of all the different flavors for us to try. I love a thoughtfully chosen beverage!

A Small Joy: Monopoly Deal

This weekend I brought my pack of Monopoly Deal to the aforementioned friend hang and we could. not. stop. playing. It has all the familiar landmarks of the classic board game, but in the form of a fast-paced card game that you can play with up to 5 people (we played with 6, and it worked). It’s the perfect mix of luck and strategy and, when played with the right group, gets downright raucous. Plus there’s just something so pleasurably analog about losing yourself in the thrill of a physical card game. You kind of have to suspend disbelief and accept that cutthroat capitalism is the name of the game, literally, but it is such a good time that I will make an exception.

That’s all for now. See you back here on Thursday!

-Chaey

